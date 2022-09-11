scorecardresearch
Pune: 12-year-old girl raped in farmhouse, youth held

According to his FIR, the incident took place on the afternoon of September 1 when his daughter was alone at home.

A 12-year-old girl staying in the employee quarters of a farmhouse in Pune district was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man living on the same premises. The suspect, who is related to the family of the girl, has been arrested, police said.

The suspect was arrested on September 9 and had been remanded in police custody, officials said.

The farmhouse  located nearly 50 km from Pune city and is owned by a political leader. The girl is a student of a local school.

“The suspect in the case is the son of another farm labourer living in the employee quarters on the same farmhouse premises. On the afternoon of September 1, the girl was alone at home when the suspect raped her. He later threatened to harm her family members if she informed anyone, said the inspector in-charge of the police station.

The father of the girl approached the police station on September 8 after the girl confided in her family members.

“After the family approached us, a team of women personnel spoke with the girl and provided her the required medical assistance and psychological counselling. We immediately placed the suspect under arrest. He is currently in police custody.”

Confirming that the farmhouse is owned by a political leader, police said, “Yes it is true. But there is no pressure or interference in the investigation from anyone.”

