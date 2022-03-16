Pune: 12-year-old boy sexually abused by man he met online, FIR lodged

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man he came in contact with through online chatroom and phone messenger applications.

Pimpri Chinchwad police have launched a manhunt for the alleged sexual predator who was using a false identity for his online activities.

An FIR has been registered at Bhosari MIDC police station by the mother of the victim, who is a school student.

As per the FIR, the boy came in contact with the man who identified himself as Chacha (Uncle) on an internet-based chatting platform on March 8. The communication between the two continued on the phone-based messenger service.

On March 9, the man came to meet the boy at his house when the latter’s family members were not at home. The man then sexually assaulted the boy, police said. Days later, the parents of the boy approached the police after which an FIR was registered late in the night on Monday and a manhunt was launched.

Senior inspector Shivaji Gaware, in-charge of Bhosari MIDC police station, said their teams were working on available clues to identify and trace the suspect.

The FIR has been registered under Section 377 of the IPC and sections 3, 4, 11 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.