12-year-old boy falls to death from 7th floor flat in Pimpri residential society

The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Wednesday in Shangrila Kohinoor society in Pimpri.

A 12-year-old boy died after he fell down from the balcony of his seventh-floor flat in a residential society in Pimpri on Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear how the boy fell down and a probe has been launched into the sequence of events leading to his death, said police.

The incident took place around 3.45 pm on Wednesday in Shangrila Kohinoor society in Pimpri, when the mother and younger brother of the boy were home, while he was playing in the balcony. The boy, who had sustained multiple severe injuries due to the fall, was rushed to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. He was declared dead on arrival.

Assistant Sub-Inspector R S Pandhare said, “It is unclear how the boy fell down from the balcony, which, as per our primary information, has protective railing. We will soon be speaking to the family members to understand exactly what happened. At the time of the incident, the boy’s younger brother and mother were home.”