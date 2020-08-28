Pune: 12 sandalwood trees stolen from NDA, one held

Police arrested a man from Agalambe village in Haveli tehsil, close to the NDA area, on Friday in connection with the theft. (Rerpesentrational)

As many as 12 sandalwood trees were chopped and stolen from the highly secured and prohibited area of National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla. Police arrested a man from Agalambe village in Haveli tehsil, close to the NDA area, on Friday in connection with the theft.

The theft was reported by Sanjay More (53), a security personnel at the NDA, to the Uttamnagar police station on Thursday. According to the press release issued on Friday, “Between August 1 and 21, unidentified persons entered prohibited areas of the NDA and committed theft of 12 sandalwood trees worth Rs 18,000.”

Senior Inspector Sunil Pandharkar of Uttamnagar police station said, “We have arrested a suspect, Lakhan Vitthal Elam, from Agalambe village in connection with the sandalwood theft at NDA. He will be produced before the court on Saturday. Further investigation is on.”

