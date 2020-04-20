12 recover from COVID-19, discharged from Symbiosis Hospital

The hospital currently has 155 coronavirus patients under treatment. (Representational) The hospital currently has 155 coronavirus patients under treatment. (Representational)

The first batch of 12 patients in Symbiosis Hospital — the largest hospital dedicated to treating COVID-19 patients in Pune, with 500 beds – have tested negative for coronavirus. “As per protocol, we sent two of their samples for tests with a 24-hour gap between them, and all 12 tested negative. They were discharged on Monday,” said Dr Vijay Natarajan, chief executive officer at the hospital.

The hospital currently has 155 coronavirus patients under treatment.

A resident of Kondhwa, whose four-year-old daughter and father-in-law were also admitted at Symbiosis Hospital, said, “I had tested negative for coronavirus… but then who would have stayed with my four-year-old? For five days, we were at Naidu Hospital and then shifted to Symbiosis Hospital,” she said, adding that they were given the best facilities . “The staff was extremely cooperative and treated all patients with respect,” she told The Indian Express.

Another patient, who was admitted to the ICU but has since recovered and was discharged on Monday, said he was grateful to the doctors who had taken such good care of him. “Abhi bilkul sahi lag raha hain.(Now, I am feeling just fine),” he said.

At Sassoon General Hospital

According to Sassoon General Hospital authorities, Monday was the second consecutive day when no COVID-19 deaths were reported from the hospital. Sassoon Hospital has requisitioned services of 60 private sector doctors, including intensivists, paediatricians and anaesthetists. To treat the patients. The first lot of 12 doctors, including six intensivists and six doctors with MD in medicine, will complete one week of treating patients of COVID-19 at the hospital. A second batch of private doctors will also start working from day after tomorrow. There are 107 coronavirus patients at the hospital, of which 35 have co-morbidities.

IMA to observe Black Day on April 23

In a communique to its state unit presidents, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has directed that candles should be lit by doctors at 9 pm on April 22 as a mark of protest against incidents of abuse against doctors. Dr Rajan Sharma, national president of IMA, aid April 23 will be observed as ‘Black Day’, when doctors will work with black badges. “Doctors have been beaten up, abused and denied entry to their residences. The obstruction to cremation was the last straw. If dignity is denied even after the doctor’s death, then our patience and restraint lose their value,” said Dr Sharma.

