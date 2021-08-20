12 labourers killed in Maharashtra’s Buldhana as vehicle carrying them overturns

At least 12 labourers were killed in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Friday as the vehicle carrying them overturned, police said.

Buldana Superintendent of Police Arvind Chawaria said, “at least 12 labourers died after the truck they were travelling turned turtle near Dusarbid village in Sindkhed Raja tahsil on Friday morning”.

He added that the labourers were being taken for the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg highway project and that the truck was also carrying iron bars.

“The temporary road built for ferrying materials to the site has become slushy and slippery. As a result, the truck lost balance and fell into the adjoining 15-feet deep sinkhole, trapping the labourers under it. While some died on the spot, others died in a hospital in Jalna.”

Chawaria added, “all the labourers were from Madhya Pradesh.”

He further said that the police were yet to ascertain the number of people who were travelling in the truck.