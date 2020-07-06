Ambulance on way to Covid facility turns on its side, 12 hurt

Police said that the 12 persons are from Jai Bhavani Nagar and Kishkinda Nagar localities of Kothrud. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre) Police said that the 12 persons are from Jai Bhavani Nagar and Kishkinda Nagar localities of Kothrud. (Express photo: Pavan Khengre)

Am ambulance ferrying 12 people to a Covid facility in Balewadi turned on its side, as the driver lost control of the vehicle, on the bypass road of Pune-Bengaluru highway on Monday afternoon. The occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the accident, and it had not yet been confirmed if they had all tested positive for the novel coronavirus, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 2.30 pm when a group of people from Kothrud were on their way to a Covid facility in Balewadi area.

Senior Inspector Yashwant Gawari of Hinjewadi police station said, “Twelve people were travelling in the ambulance. When the ambulance came to Bavdhan, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned on its side. The 12 people have sustained minor injuries.”

He added, “They were rushed to a hospital in Lavale area by some local residents, where they are undergoing treatment.”

