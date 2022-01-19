11,748 new infections: Pune district records its highest third wave tally

Pune district recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases during the third wave so far, detecting 11,748 new infections on Tuesday.

The district also reported eight deaths, taking the total to 19,310, the highest in the state. With cases in Mumbai showing a sharp decline, Pune has emerged as the district with maximum daily case count in Maharashtra.

Unlike Mumbai, however, Pune has not yet crossed the peak of the second wave. On April 17 last year, Pune had recorded 12,835 new cases, the highest single-day count in the district so far.

Over half of the district’s new cases discovered on Tuesday came from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas, where 6,320 cases were detected. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 3,159 cases while rural areas contributed 1,619 cases. The rest of the cases came from Cantonment and Council areas.

Pune now has over 68,000 active cases, again the highest in Maharashtra. This is, though, still well below the number seen at the height of the second wave when, at one time, the district had over 1.2 lakh active cases. An overwhelming number of current cases, over 66,000, are in home isolation, with a little over 2,500 infected people being admitted in hospitals.

The district has been routinely testing over 30,000 samples every day. On Tuesday, 31,580 samples were tested.