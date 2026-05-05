11-year-old twins drown in Junnar taluka lake

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An 11-year-old boy and his twin sister drowned in a lake in Pune district’s Junnar taluka on Tuesday afternoon while playing in the water as their elder sister washed clothes nearby. Police said the children were unable to gauge the sudden change in depth in the water.
The incident took place around 1 pm on Tuesday at Taleran village in Junnar taluka, located around 125 km from Pune. Officials from Otur police station under Pune Rural police identified the deceased as Shravani Ramdas Sabale and Ganesh Ramdas Sabale, both 11 years old and residents of Taleran village. Both were students of a local school.
“Some time around noon, the twins had gone to the lake with their elder sister. Around 1 pm, when the elder sister was washing clothes, the twins entered the water while playing. After a while, as they went further into the lake, they could not gauge the increase in depth and started drowning. Because the elder sister could not swim, she raised the alarm. But since it was afternoon time, not many people were around. Because they could not get timely help, the twins drowned,” said an officer from Otur police station. The officer added, “Some locals rushed to the spot and started the search. The bodies of both twins were taken out later in the afternoon.”
Last week, seven men aged between 18 and 25 drowned in three separate incidents in Maval Taluka of Pune district between May 1 and 3. These incidents took place in Pawana river and Jadhavwadi dam. On April 28, two boys aged 12 and eight drowned in a farm pond in Ballalwadi village of Junnar.