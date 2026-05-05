11-year-old twins drown in Junnar taluka lake

An 11-year-old boy and his twin sister drowned in a lake in Pune district’s Junnar taluka on Tuesday afternoon while playing in the water as their elder sister washed clothes nearby. Police said the children were unable to gauge the sudden change in depth in the water.

The incident took place around 1 pm on Tuesday at Taleran village in Junnar taluka, located around 125 km from Pune. Officials from Otur police station under Pune Rural police identified the deceased as Shravani Ramdas Sabale and Ganesh Ramdas Sabale, both 11 years old and residents of Taleran village. Both were students of a local school.