11-year-old killed in road mishap in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A SPEEDING four-wheeler knocked down a scooter, killing an 11-year-old boy in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday morning. His mother was injured in the accident.

The boy, Atharva Ravindra Alane, was a class 6 student at Pratibha International School in Chinchwad. Around 7.30 am, Atharva’s mother Harshada was ferrying him to the school on a scooter. While they were on their way, a speeding four-wheeler knocked them down near Shahu Nagar corner. The impact was such that both Harshada and Atharva fell on the road.

While Harshada fell on one side of the road, injured, Atharva fell on the other, and a truck ran over him, killing him on the spot.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Bhosari MIDC police station against the driver of the four-wheeler. Meanwhile, three more persons died in separate road accidents on the Pune-Solapur highway in the last two days. An unidentified four-wheeler knocked down a two-wheeler, causing the death of its rider near the flyover in Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Chetan Prakash Raut (39), resident of Vrindavan society in Hadapsar. Police have booked the unidentified four-wheeler driver on charges of negligent driving.