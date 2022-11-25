scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

11-year-old killed in road mishap in Pimpri-Chinchwad

While Harshada fell on one side of the road, injured, Atharva fell on the other, and a truck ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Pune road mishap, Pune road accidents, Pimpri Chinchwad road accidents, Pimpri Chinchwad news, Pune news, Maharashtra government, Indian Express, current affairsPolice have identified the deceased as Chetan Prakash Raut (39), resident of Vrindavan society in Hadapsar. Police have booked the unidentified four-wheeler driver on charges of negligent driving.

A SPEEDING four-wheeler knocked down a scooter, killing an 11-year-old boy in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday morning. His mother was injured in the accident.

The boy, Atharva Ravindra Alane, was a class 6 student at Pratibha International School in Chinchwad. Around 7.30 am, Atharva’s mother Harshada was ferrying him to the school on a scooter. While they were on their way, a speeding four-wheeler knocked them down near Shahu Nagar corner. The impact was such that both Harshada and Atharva fell on the road.

While Harshada fell on one side of the road, injured, Atharva fell on the other, and a truck ran over him, killing him on the spot.

An offence in this case was lodged at the Bhosari MIDC police station against the driver of the four-wheeler. Meanwhile, three more persons died in separate road accidents on the Pune-Solapur highway in the last two days. An unidentified four-wheeler knocked down a two-wheeler, causing the death of its rider near the flyover in Hadapsar on the Pune-Solapur road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...Premium
‘I am not looking for a subject or object, they are looking for me’: Pare...
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
More from Pune

Police have identified the deceased as Chetan Prakash Raut (39), resident of Vrindavan society in Hadapsar. Police have booked the unidentified four-wheeler driver on charges of negligent driving.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-11-2022 at 05:17:14 am
Next Story

Why are Congress leaders running away from Gujarat: Sambit Patra

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close