11-year-old girl killed near Pune after LPG delivery van ‘parked’ on slope hits her

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An 11-year-old girl was killed in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune on Monday after an LPG cylinder delivery vehicle, allegedly parked recklessly on a slope in a residential area, rolled down and hit her. The police have booked the driver and the deliveryman on charges of culpable homicide.
The incident took place around 3 pm on Monday in front of Suyash Green Society on Somatane Gaothan Road in Talegaon Dabhade.
The police identified the deceased as Dnyaneshwari Gurhe, and said that they have booked Budharam Gokulram Bishnoi, 35, the driver, and Omprakash Arjunram Bishnoi, 48, the delivery man.
“The vehicle came to the Suyash Green Society area on Monday afternoon. The driver and deliveryman parked the tempo on a slope with the load of the cylinders. The probe suggests that they had not applied the handbrakes and had not even put the vehicle in a gear to ensure that it did not move,” an officer from the Talegaon Dabhade police station said.
“The vehicle suddenly moved, and 11-year-old Dnyaneshwari, who was standing nearby, was hit from behind and fell due to the impact. She sustained critical injuries. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead,” the officer added.
“Despite being aware that such reckless parking on a slope can cause injury or death, the suspects parked the vehicle without taking precautions, causing the death of the girl. They fled the scene without taking the girl to the hospital or informing the police,” the officer further said.
The police have invoked Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and sections 134 (duty of driver in case of accident and injury to a person) and 122 (Leaving vehicle in dangerous position) of the Motor Vehicles Act against the accused, among others.