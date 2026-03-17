11-year-old girl killed near Pune after LPG delivery van ‘parked’ on slope hits her

An 11-year-old girl was killed in Talegaon Dabhade near Pune on Monday after an LPG cylinder delivery vehicle, allegedly parked recklessly on a slope in a residential area, rolled down and hit her. The police have booked the driver and the deliveryman on charges of culpable homicide.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Monday in front of Suyash Green Society on Somatane Gaothan Road in Talegaon Dabhade.

The police identified the deceased as Dnyaneshwari Gurhe, and said that they have booked Budharam Gokulram Bishnoi, 35, the driver, and Omprakash Arjunram Bishnoi, 48, the delivery man.

“The vehicle came to the Suyash Green Society area on Monday afternoon. The driver and deliveryman parked the tempo on a slope with the load of the cylinders. The probe suggests that they had not applied the handbrakes and had not even put the vehicle in a gear to ensure that it did not move,” an officer from the Talegaon Dabhade police station said.