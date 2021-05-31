11-year-old from Pune sets record for reciting maximum number of subspecies of birds

With a bird encyclopedia, a superzoom point-to-shoot camera, keen eyes and sharp ears, 11-year-old Sanmit Dalvi can often be found watching birds. If he is not bird watching, he is probably reading more about birds or drawing them in his sketchbook. What began as a mere interest, has now led to Sanmit ensuring a place in the India Book of Records by reciting names of 505 subspecies of birds. The IBR confirmed the feat on May 12 as a record for ‘Maximum subspecies of birds recited by a child.’

“Since five years of age, he has been showcasing an exceptional passion towards wildlife. In fact, he wants to become a conservationist as he dislikes the idea of animals kept in cages. Instead of zoos, he would ask us to take him for a safari where he could see wildlife in their habitat. He knows names of various animals such as snakes, dolphins, sharks and whales. During the lockdown, since we could not step out, he watched birds. We ordered some books for him and his fascination for birds fuelled,” said Sanmit’s mother Shradha Dalvi.

For hours, Sanmit would sit with his iPad looking for new birds near his residence in Hadapsar, hearing and trying to mimic their calls and read about them. “Apart from common crows and sparrows, I have spotted the Oriental White Eye in my society campus. Meanwhile, red-crested bulbul is a bird which often frequents our house,” said the sixth grader.

“We once asked him to jot down the names of the birds he knew of and to our surprise he could pen down at least 450. We recognised that it is an extraordinary feat and with the help of Euro School Undri, where he studies, we applied for the India Book of Records. They had asked us to record the video of him reciting the names of subspecies of birds and after meeting the parameters, he was issued the certificate and the medal,” said the proud mother.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

But for Sanmit, this is just the beginning of the dreams he envisions for himself. He wishes to become an ornithologist and a conversationalist with hopes to work with notable names such as David Attenborough, Jack Randall, Coyote Peterson and Frank Cuesta.

He also shared that while he wishes to see the Great Hornbill, his favourite bird is the Mandarin Duck. “Once we travelled to Bhigwan to watch flamingoes, before the lockdown. There are a lot of birds to see and I wish to go to South America to spot the Scarlet Macaw and the Antarctic, to witness the Emperor Penguins. Apart from that, I would also love to see dolphins,” he said.