11 Met stations breach all-time April high

April this year was the third warmest over India in 122 years, according to the monthly weather and climate summary issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This comes after March remained the warmest over the same period.

The monthly average maximum temperature recorded over the country in April 2022 was 35.3 degrees Celsius — against a normal of 33.94 degrees Celsius. The two warmest April months since 1901 have been in the last just over a decade. The monthly average maximum temperatures recorded were 35.42 degrees Celsius in 2010 and 35.32 degrees in 2016. Most nights during the last month were also warmer than usual across the country, the IMD data suggests. The monthly average minimum temperature recorded in April this year was 23.51 degrees Celsius, a departure of 1.36 degrees from normal — second such occasion since 1901.

Prolonged and frequent heatwave affected major parts of the country in April, taking maximum temperatures at many places in western Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra to over 45 degrees Celsius.

In fact, 11 Met stations — across HP, Odisha, Jharkhand, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Punjab, Karnataka and Lakshadweep Islands — surpassed their existing temperature records for April (see box). Another three meteorological stations recorded temperatures as existing highest records. Northwest India region, which recorded only 5.6mm rain last month, was the third driest since 1901 — after 1947 (1.8 mm) and 1954 (4.4 mm).

On the contrary, south peninsular and northeast India received some very heavy to extremely heavy showers all through April.

Meanwhile, IMD on Tuesday said the heatwave has abated from all parts of the country.