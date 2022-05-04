scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

11 Met stations breach all-time April high

Prolonged and frequent heatwave affected major parts of the country in April, taking maximum temperatures at many places in western Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra to over 45 degrees Celsius.

Written by Anjali Marar | Pune |
May 4, 2022 2:36:24 am
Meanwhile, IMD on Tuesday said the heatwave has abated from all parts of the country. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

April this year was the third warmest over India in 122 years, according to the monthly weather and climate summary issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This comes after March remained the warmest over the same period.

The monthly average maximum temperature recorded over the country in April 2022 was 35.3 degrees Celsius — against a normal of 33.94 degrees Celsius. The two warmest April months since 1901 have been in the last just over a decade. The monthly average maximum temperatures recorded were 35.42 degrees Celsius in 2010 and 35.32 degrees in 2016. Most nights during the last month were also warmer than usual across the country, the IMD data suggests. The monthly average minimum temperature recorded in April this year was 23.51 degrees Celsius, a departure of 1.36 degrees from normal — second such occasion since 1901.

Prolonged and frequent heatwave affected major parts of the country in April, taking maximum temperatures at many places in western Rajasthan, eastern Uttar Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra to over 45 degrees Celsius.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Best of Express Premium

Delhi Confidential: Bridging A GapPremium
Delhi Confidential: Bridging A Gap
UPSC CSE Key – May 3, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 3, 2022: What you need to read today
Where’s Rahul? BJP asks a familiar question, Congress fears a familiar re...Premium
Where’s Rahul? BJP asks a familiar question, Congress fears a familiar re...
Fadnavis 2.0: In Oppn, BJP leader proves a match for Sena’s aggress...Premium
Fadnavis 2.0: In Oppn, BJP leader proves a match for Sena’s aggress...
More Premium Stories >>

In fact, 11 Met stations — across HP, Odisha, Jharkhand, UP, Rajasthan, MP, Punjab, Karnataka and Lakshadweep Islands — surpassed their existing temperature records for April (see box). Another three meteorological stations recorded temperatures as existing highest records. Northwest India region, which recorded only 5.6mm rain last month, was the third driest since 1901 — after 1947 (1.8 mm) and 1954 (4.4 mm).

More from Pune

On the contrary, south peninsular and northeast India received some very heavy to extremely heavy showers all through April.
Meanwhile, IMD on Tuesday said the heatwave has abated from all parts of the country.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News

Advertisement