1,060 positive cases in Pune city police

The number of Covid positive cases in the 9,000-strong Pune city police is now 1,060. The number of cases in the state police force is reported to be over 19,300.

As per the numbers shared by state police, 311 cops tested positive across Maharashtra on Sunday taking the number of positive cases in the two lakh strong police to 19,385. Of these, 3,670 were active cases and 194 have till now succumbed to the infection. The Indian Express recently reported that significant number of cases among police personnel were now being reported from rural areas and district jurisdictions in addition to metros like Mumbai and Pune, their surrounding areas and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF).

Of the 1,060 cases in Pune city police, 220 were active cases. Four personnel with the Pune city police have till now succumbed to the infection. Additional Commissioner of Police Ashok Morale said, “With economic activity almost back to normal, the exposure of police personnel has increased and so has the risk in doing routine duties. Our focus now is to make sure there is extensive contact tracing of those who have tested positive. We are also making sure that high risk contacts of those testing positive are immediately isolated and subsequently tested.”

Pimpri Chinchwad police have till now reported 400 cases among its personnel of whom 48 are active cases and one death has been reported.

Meanwhile on Sunday, first of its kind dedicated Covid care facility for the police personnel was inaugurated in Satara district. The hospital has 30 oxygen equipped beds for cops and their family members. In a video message about the hospital, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “The first of its kind dedicated facility is certainly a crucial addition to the relief efforts towards Covid affected police personnel and their family members. The hospital is equipped with oxygen, high flow oxygen, ventilator other facilities.”

