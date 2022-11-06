10,583 flat owners get tax rebate for green projects

The housing complexes have benefitted to the tune of Rs 55 lakh by the rebate in property tax, said PCMC officials.

As many as 10,583 flat owners from 42 residential complexes — that falls under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) — have received a 5-10 per cent tax rebate for implementation of environment-friendly projects, such as setting up sewage treatment plants and zero waste system, within their premises. The housing complexes have benefitted to the tune of Rs 55 lakh by the rebate in property tax, said PCMC officials.

PCMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Nilesh Deshmukh said, “42 residential complexes in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area have been implementing sewage treatment and zero waste projects. These societies have 10,583 flats, and all the flat owners have received a rebate of Rs 55 lakh, which has helped them raise a 25-50 per cent for the projects.”