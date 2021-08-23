10,206 breakthrough Covid cases in Pune so far; minuscule percentage, say authorities

Since the commencement of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Pune District, 10,206 breakthrough infections have been detected by the authorities. According to the data available with the administration, of the total breakthrough infections, 7,124 were reported among citizens who had received one dose of the vaccine while 3,082 were detected among those who had received both doses.

The percentage of breakthrough infection after the first dose has been calculated at 0.14 per cent with 51.40 lakh persons in the district having received one dose. Similarly, the percentage of breakthrough infection among fully vaccinated people has been reported at 0.16 per cent with 18.65 persons having received both doses. Fifty four deaths have been reported from the total 10,206 breakthrough infections, officials said based on data available till August 18.

Among the breakthrough infections after the first dose, 3,068 have been reported in Pune City, 554 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 3,502 in the rural jurisdiction. In case of breakthrough infections reported after both doses, 2,036 have been reported in Pune City, 292 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 934 in the rural jurisdiction.

Dr Subash Salunkhe, who is an adviser to the state government on Covid-19 response, said that it is difficult to draw comparison of breakthrough infections reported in Pune with those found on the state or national level because numbers about the breakthrough infections are not available in the public domain.

“We have numbers for Pune and it shows that those who take vaccines are much safer than those who are unvaccinated. The mortality among those who get a breakthrough infection is also lower and post-Covid complications are also minimal. It also shows the globally accepted fact that no vaccine provides 100 per cent safety and there could be a minuscule percentage of breakthrough infections,” said Salunkhe.

Breakthrough infections are referred to cases in which a person gets infected by Covid-19 despite vaccination, indicating that the virus has been able to break through the defences created by the vaccine.