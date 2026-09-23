10,000 cops, AI tech, war room: Pune all set for safe Ganesh idol immersion

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Pune city has put in place a high-tech, multi-level security system for the Ganesh idol immersion procession on September 25, with the authorities deploying over 10,000 police personnel and AI-surveillance technology to ensure the safe conduct of the ritual and effective crowd management.
A major component of the security plan is the use of AI-based video analytics and facial recognition systems (FRS), said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday.
The idol immersion processions mark the end of the Ganesh Festival, which began on September 14.
A dedicated war room at Faraskhana police station will coordinate with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Police Headquarters, Shivajinagar, to monitor the procession and respond to security and crowd-management challenges in real time, he said.
The police will monitor feeds from over 3,500 cameras, including those covering immersion points, through the centralised monitoring system. The Faraskhana war room will function as a key coordination centre for the arrangements, with real-time information from across the city helping police teams coordinate their response as the processions move through crowded areas.
“We have held meetings with five Manache Ganpati and other prominent mandals in Pune. 267 Mandals on Laxmi Road, 231 on Tilak Road, 50 mandals on Kumthekar Road, and 79 on Kelkar Road — over 600 Mandals will participate in the main immersion procession in Central Pune. Like I said last year, how long the procession takes to conclude or how fast it concludes is not the key priority for Pune Police. For us, the priority is crowd management, safety of Ganesh devotees and Ganesh mandals, and peaceful conduct of the processions, ” said Amitesh Kumar.
The AI-based technology will be used for crowd monitoring and to detect unusual activity, including possible weapons, abandoned objects, violence, and fire or smoke. Facial recognition will assist in identifying persons matching criminal records available with the police. The system will also facilitate intelligent video searches and incident detection.
The fixed-camera network will be supplemented by five Mobile Surveillance Vehicles (MSVs) and 19 Mini Surveillance Vehicles. Equipped with high-definition cameras, AI analytics and public-address systems, the vehicles will provide mobile surveillance and transmit live feeds to the central command centre.
Anti-drone systems to detect unauthorised drones
“Drone surveillance will provide an aerial layer to the security arrangements. Micro and small-category drones equipped with HD cameras and public-address speakers will be used to monitor crowd movement, rooftops and emergencies. At strategic locations, police will also deploy anti-drone systems to detect and counter unauthorised drones over crowded and sensitive areas,” Amitesh Kumar said.
Live feeds from Metro stations
The police surveillance network will be expanded through the integration of live feeds from Metro stations, PMC Smart City systems and Ganapati mandal CCTV networks. This will allow the command structure to monitor movement across a wider area rather than relying only on cameras installed along the main procession routes.
For crowd communication, an IP-based public-address system at more than 250 locations will allow police to issue real-time announcements, provide directions to crowds, and communicate emergency instructions.
Wi-Fi networks at critical locations
Technology will also be used for traffic enforcement. Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based systems will detect wrong-way driving, triple riding, illegal parking, footpath encroachment, and overspeeding, with alerts provided to designated personnel for monitoring and action. Communication between the large number of personnel deployed on the ground will be supported by 100 wireless communication sets and 400 walkie-talkies. Wi-Fi networks will also be established at critical locations to facilitate communication and coordination among police officers and other personnel.
Anti-sabotage measures
As part of anti-sabotage measures, 30 door-frame metal detectors and 100 hand-held metal detectors will be deployed at important installations, entry points, Ganapati mandals, and procession routes. The police will also deploy around 120 calibrated noise-level meters and one fixed noise-level monitoring station at Alka Chowk to monitor and control noise pollution violations during the festivities.
GPS tracking of Ganapati mandals
“Another technology-based measure is GPS tracking of Ganapati mandals, providing real-time information on their location, movement and halts. This will help the police track the progress of processions and coordinate deployment, ” the police commissioner said.
Helpline desk
Trained police personnel will monitor a dedicated 24X7 ‘Dial-112 system’ to respond to emergency calls and conduct 24×7 social media monitoring to identify suspicious activities, threats, misinformation and other potential security concerns and initiate appropriate action.
“The extensive manpower deployment, backed by centralised monitoring, AI analytics, facial recognition, CCTV, drones, mobile surveillance, GPS tracking and multiple communication systems, is aimed at giving the police real-time situational awareness during one of the city’s largest annual public gatherings,” Amitesh Kumar said.