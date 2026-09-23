10,000 cops, AI tech, war room: Pune all set for safe Ganesh idol immersion

The Pune city police's dedicated war room at Faraskhana police station will monitor Ganesh idol immersion procession and respond to security and crowd-management challenges in real time, (Representational image)

Pune city has put in place a high-tech, multi-level security system for the Ganesh idol immersion procession on September 25, with the authorities deploying over 10,000 police personnel and AI-surveillance technology to ensure the safe conduct of the ritual and effective crowd management.

A major component of the security plan is the use of AI-based video analytics and facial recognition systems (FRS), said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday.

The idol immersion processions mark the end of the Ganesh Festival, which began on September 14.

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A dedicated war room at Faraskhana police station will coordinate with the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Police Headquarters, Shivajinagar, to monitor the procession and respond to security and crowd-management challenges in real time, he said.