scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 05, 2022
Must Read

1,000 trees planted at INS Shivaji

The event saw an overwhelming response from station personnel and their families and cadets from the local units of the National Cadet Corps.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
June 6, 2022 4:19:07 am
INS Shivaji,tree plantation, Indian Navy, Lonavala, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsTo sensitise the station personnel, short films and videos based on the theme of 'Only One Earth' are being screened at station auditoriums prior to movie screenings.

INS Shivaji, Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute located in Lonavala, marked the World Environment Day on Sunday under the theme ‘One Earth’ and focusing on ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’ at Lonavala Military Station.

Officials said the activities included a cleanliness drive and a campaign to create awareness about the environment, a poster making competition, pollution control camp and a tree plantation drive. Officers and their families planted over 1,000 trees on the vast campus of INS Shivaji located amid Sahyadris in Lonavala in Pune district.

The event saw an overwhelming response from station personnel and their families and cadets from the local units of the National Cadet Corps.

More from Pune

To sensitise the station personnel, short films and videos based on the theme of ‘Only One Earth’ are being screened at station auditoriums prior to movie screenings.

Best of Express Premium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victoriesPremium
Anjum Chopra writes: In women’s cricket, let’s count the victories
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Another exodus in Kashmir?
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: MathematicsPremium
An Express Investigation – Part 2 | Class 5A Topic: Mathematics
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...Premium
Has the sun finally set on the British Empire? The Queen and the Commonwe...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 05: Latest News
Advertisement