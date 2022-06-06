1,000 trees planted at INS Shivaji

INS Shivaji, Indian Navy’s premier marine engineering training institute located in Lonavala, marked the World Environment Day on Sunday under the theme ‘One Earth’ and focusing on ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’ at Lonavala Military Station.

Officials said the activities included a cleanliness drive and a campaign to create awareness about the environment, a poster making competition, pollution control camp and a tree plantation drive. Officers and their families planted over 1,000 trees on the vast campus of INS Shivaji located amid Sahyadris in Lonavala in Pune district.

The event saw an overwhelming response from station personnel and their families and cadets from the local units of the National Cadet Corps.

To sensitise the station personnel, short films and videos based on the theme of ‘Only One Earth’ are being screened at station auditoriums prior to movie screenings.