10-yr-old girl raped, 4-yr-old sister sexually abused; 61-yr-old held

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Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 61-year-old man on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl and sexually abusing her four-year-old sister. Police have arrested the accused, a construction worker.
A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at a police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction in Pune on Monday based on a complaint filed by the mother of the two girls. Police arrested the accused, a resident of the same locality as that of the girls’ family. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody of seven days.
According to the complaint, the accused allegedly raped the 10-year-old on at least two separate occasions between May and July. He also sexually abused the four-year-old sister. According to the complaint, the accused forcefully took the girls to his own house and sexually assaulted them.
After the incident came to light, the victims’ family approached police and an FIR was registered against the accused. Police booked him under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections pertaining to rape of woman incapable of giving consent, repeated rape of a woman, rape of a woman under 12 years of age, assault to outrage modesty and assault to disrobe a woman along with the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police booked the accused under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the victims’ family is from a Scheduled Caste community.
“After the case was registered, the probe was handed over to an officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police rank. The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Tuesday. He has been remanded to police custody for seven days.” said a senior officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police.