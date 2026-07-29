10-yr-old girl raped, 4-yr-old sister sexually abused; 61-yr-old held

"After the case was registered, the probe was handed over to an officer of Assistant Commissioner of Police rank. The accused was arrested and produced before a court on Tuesday. He has been remanded to police custody for seven days." said a senior officer from Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested a 61-year-old man on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl and sexually abusing her four-year-old sister. Police have arrested the accused, a construction worker.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at a police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction in Pune on Monday based on a complaint filed by the mother of the two girls. Police arrested the accused, a resident of the same locality as that of the girls’ family. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and has been remanded to police custody of seven days.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly raped the 10-year-old on at least two separate occasions between May and July. He also sexually abused the four-year-old sister. According to the complaint, the accused forcefully took the girls to his own house and sexually assaulted them.