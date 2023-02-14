10 vehicles damaged in pile-up on Pune-Bangalore highway; no casualties

At least 10 vehicles, including a police car, were damaged in a pile-up after a multi-axle vehicle went out of control and rammed into the vehicles near Vadgaon Budruk Bridge on the Pune-Bangalore highway Tuesday morning. No casualties were reported, the police said.

The incident took place around 9 am near the bridge in Narhe. The damaged vehicles included at least six cars and four goods vehicles. “Primary probe suggests the driver of a multi-axle heavy vehicle lost control and went on to hit the vehicles on a downward gradient before coming to a halt. The driver of the multi-axle vehicle is being questioned. Prima facie, there are no casualties,” said an officer from Sinhagad Road police station.

Several incidents of vehicle pile-up, some involving fatalities, have been reported on the Katraj-Dehu Road Bypass of the Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Pune in the recent past. On Saturday, three people were injured after a container truck hit four vehicles at Bhumkar Chowk in the Narhe area – identified as an accident-prone black spot – following a suspected brake failure. Bhumkar Chowk is located 3 km from Tuesday’s accident spot at Vadgaon Budruk Bridge.

In November last year, a truck carrying gunny bags of rice hit or brushed at least 48 vehicles on Navale Bridge, damaging 24 of them heavily. This spot is located less than 3 km from the Vadgaon Budruk Bridge. As many as 25 persons were injured in the accident, including 13 that required hospitalisation.