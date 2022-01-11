10 Indian scientists among top 2% most-widely cited in respiratory medicine

Ten scientists from India are among the top two per cent scientists most widely cited in respiratory medicine, according to Stanford University’ recently released list that represents the top two per cent of most-cited scientists in various disciplines.

In the field of respiratory medicine, of the 60,468 respiratory scientists across the world, there are 10 from India in the top two per cent (1,261).

Pune-based Dr Sundeep Salvi, Director of Pulmocare Research and Education Foundation, was at World Rank 79, while Dr Ritesh Agarwal, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh was at World Rank 89. Dr Anurag Agarwal, CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, was at World Rank 491.

This ranking, considered the most prestigious worldwide, is based on the bibliometric information contained in the Scopus database and includes more than 180,000 researchers from the more than 8 million scientists considered to be active worldwide in 22 scientific fields and 176 subfields.

The other scientists are: Dr Surinder K Jindal, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Dr Zarir Udwadia, Hinduja Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, Dr Ashutosh Aggarwal, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Dr GJ Christopher, CMC Vellore, Dr Dheeraj Gupta, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, Dr DIgamber Benera, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, and Dr Sahajal Dhooria, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.