10 photographers attempt to capture the texture of God’s Own Country

When award-winning photographer Umesh Gogna began to look at Kerala through the lens of his camera, he saw a quintessential sight – of a fisherman throwing a net in a river running through rocks. He is among the 10 photographers whose works are showing at Lenscape Kerala, a travelling photography exhibition, being held by the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

Another veteran lensman, Saibal Das, who moved from photojournalism to documenting holy cities, saw a sight on a Kerala street that stopped him in his tracks. It was of a row of plantain bunches resting against a mural of hills on a cracked wall.

H Satish captures the magic of a Kerala sunset while Balan Madhavan turns the state’s natural scenes into a haunting display.

These sights will be featured at the exhibition which will be held at Raja Ravi Varma Gallery from February 18 to 20, 11 am to 7 pm. It will be inaugurated by actor Rajshri Deshpande and filmmaker Mangesh Joshi.

The exhibition features 100 photographs that capture sights of the southern state’s heritage, architecture, backwaters, festivals, rural life, coastal life, wildlife and spirituality. “I was looking at attracting people towards the images to make them realise that Kerala is a land of all kinds of beautiful things. We don’t only think of the landscapes. We also think of the beauty of people, the niceties and the curiosities that exist in a land which has a secular fabric,” says curator and art critic Uma Nair.

Among the thought-provoking images are Amit Pasricha’s work of the woodwork on a 1,000-year-old mosque as well as a Kotayam library that has very old orthodox books in the Hebrew script. “Shivang Mehta has stunning monochromatic works. He proves to us that the owl is one of the most beautiful birds in the world. Then, he takes a photograph of just one part of an elephant’s trunk and that is really captivating,” says Nair.

The participants of Lenscape Kerala, who come from all over the country, were either travel or media photographers. “Kerala Tourism invited the photographers to the state and took them to various places with guides. They gave 100 images to the tourism department. For exhibition purposes, they were asked to share 15 photographs of their choice,” says Director of Photography Balan Madhavan. “The photographs at the exhibition were then selected by me. The subjects were decided by Kerala Tourism, which helped the exhibition to become a layered showcase that will intrigue viewers about Kerala, ” Nair said.