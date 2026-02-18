10 photographers attempt to capture the texture of God’s Own Country

The exhibition features 100 photographs that capture sights of the southern state's heritage, architecture, backwaters, festivals, rural life, coastal life, wildlife and spirituality.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
3 min readPuneFeb 18, 2026 12:57 PM IST
KeralaThe participants of Lenscape Kerala, who come from all over the country, were either travel or media photographers.
Make us preferred source on Google

When award-winning photographer Umesh Gogna began to look at Kerala through the lens of his camera, he saw a quintessential sight – of a fisherman throwing a net in a river running through rocks. He is among the 10 photographers whose works are showing at Lenscape Kerala, a travelling photography exhibition, being held by the Department of Tourism, Government of Kerala.

Another veteran lensman, Saibal Das, who moved from photojournalism to documenting holy cities, saw a sight on a Kerala street that stopped him in his tracks. It was of a row of plantain bunches resting against a mural of hills on a cracked wall.

H Satish captures the magic of a Kerala sunset while Balan Madhavan turns the state’s natural scenes into a haunting display.

These sights will be featured at the exhibition which will be held at Raja Ravi Varma Gallery from February 18 to 20, 11 am to 7 pm. It will be inaugurated by actor Rajshri Deshpande and filmmaker Mangesh Joshi.

The exhibition features 100 photographs that capture sights of the southern state’s heritage, architecture, backwaters, festivals, rural life, coastal life, wildlife and spirituality. “I was looking at attracting people towards the images to make them realise that Kerala is a land of all kinds of beautiful things. We don’t only think of the landscapes. We also think of the beauty of people, the niceties and the curiosities that exist in a land which has a secular fabric,” says curator and art critic Uma Nair.

Among the thought-provoking images are Amit Pasricha’s work of the woodwork on a 1,000-year-old mosque as well as a Kotayam library that has very old orthodox books in the Hebrew script. “Shivang Mehta has stunning monochromatic works. He proves to us that the owl is one of the most beautiful birds in the world. Then, he takes a photograph of just one part of an elephant’s trunk and that is really captivating,” says Nair.

The participants of Lenscape Kerala, who come from all over the country, were either travel or media photographers. “Kerala Tourism invited the photographers to the state and took them to various places with guides. They gave 100 images to the tourism department. For exhibition purposes, they were asked to share 15 photographs of their choice,” says Director of Photography Balan Madhavan. “The photographs at the exhibition were then selected by me. The subjects were decided by Kerala Tourism, which helped the exhibition to become a layered showcase that will intrigue viewers about Kerala, ” Nair said.

Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Reflecting on Bangladesh’s absence from the global tournament, Haque – the former national football captain – attributed the decision to strained diplomatic ties
New Bangladesh sports minister keen to mend ties with India: ‘Want to resolve...'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
KPMG partner cheating with AI
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Live Blog
Advertisement