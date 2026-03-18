10 people, dog rescued after portion of building collapses in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth 

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Pune Fire Brigade personnel on Tuesday rescued 10 people — including two elderly residents — and a dog, after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed due to an ongoing construction and excavation on an adjacent plot.
The incident took place at the Charudatta Apartment Building in the Sadashiv Peth area in the heart of the city around midnight.
No injuries were reported in the incident. An officer from Pune Fire Brigade Control room said, “We received an alert at 11.58 pm. We immediately dispatched a fire tender and a rescue van, along with other rescue apparatus from the central fire station.”
Police teams and officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (|MSEDCL) also arrived at the locations.
According to Fire Officer Prashant Gaykar, initial observations suggested that due to an ongoing construction and excavation on an adjacent plot, the structure of Sadashiv Apartment was compromised and weakened. The building is a few years old. A large portion of the compound wall and a porch, along with a large part of the staircase, had collapsed. 10 people, including two elderly residents and a pet dog, were trapped on the first, second, and third floors. Our teams used ladders, ropes, and safety belts to rescue all 10 residents — five men and five women — and a dog named Jenny.”
Gaykar added, “One of the elderly residents had suffered a fracture in the past, and the other needed help for movement. Our teams carefully evacuated them to safety, ensuring minimal movement and providing necessary assistance during the rescue operation.”