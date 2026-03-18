10 people, dog rescued after portion of building collapses in Pune’s Sadashiv Peth 

Ten people who were rescued from three-storey building after its portion collapsed in Pune on Tuesday midnight (Express photo).

Pune Fire Brigade personnel on Tuesday rescued 10 people — including two elderly residents — and a dog, after a portion of a three-storey building collapsed due to an ongoing construction and excavation on an adjacent plot.

The incident took place at the Charudatta Apartment Building in the Sadashiv Peth area in the heart of the city around midnight.

No injuries were reported in the incident. An officer from Pune Fire Brigade Control room said, “We received an alert at 11.58 pm. We immediately dispatched a fire tender and a rescue van, along with other rescue apparatus from the central fire station.”

Police teams and officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (|MSEDCL) also arrived at the locations.