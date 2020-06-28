10 more from Pune Police test positive

An official from Pune Police said 10 cops tested positive throughout Saturday. More than 60 police personnel from Pune Police, who are high-risk contacts, are currently lodged in dedicated isolation facilities. (Representational) An official from Pune Police said 10 cops tested positive throughout Saturday. More than 60 police personnel from Pune Police, who are high-risk contacts, are currently lodged in dedicated isolation facilities. (Representational)

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Pune Police reached 122 as of Sunday, with the addition of 10 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Of the total 122, around 37 are active. Cases among the two-lakh strong state police force have been rising with the Mumbai Police having the highest number of cases. The number of Covid-19 cases in the state police force reached 4,666 on the day. Out of the total, 3,608 police personnel have recovered and 57 have died of the infection. An official from Pune Police said 10 cops tested positive throughout Saturday. More than 60 police personnel from Pune Police, who are high-risk contacts, are currently lodged in dedicated isolation facilities. Three policemen from the Pune Police have died of Covid-19.

