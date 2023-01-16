10 buses, trucks, cars ceased by RTO destroyed in fire

AS MANY as 10 vehicles including four buses and four cars, which were impounded by the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and parked on the RTO premises in Vishrantwadi, were damaged in a fire on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the fire.

Officials from Pune Fire Brigade said the fire at the RTO premises in Phulenagar in Vishrantwadi was reported to the control room around 12.45 pm on Sunday. The 10 damaged vehicles included four private buses, four cars, one tempo truck and one dumper truck impounded by the RTO in the past.

“A number of vehicles seized during various actions are parked at the RTO Phulenagar premises. Some of these vehicles caught fire on Sunday afternoon. We deployed three fire tenders and two additional tankers in response after receiving the call. We brought the fire under control within half an hour after reaching the spot,” said Fire officer Subhash Jadhav.

“Of the 10 vehicles, three buses and two trucks have been completely gutted while other five vehicles have suffered heavy damages due to the fire. Primary observations suggest that the fire may have started with one vehicle and spread to others. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. On being a Sunday, the RTO office was closed,” fire officer Jadhav said.