10 arrested for holding party at resort near Sinhagad Fort, doctor who organised event escapes

IN A raid at a resort close to the base of Sinhagad Fort late on Saturday, police arrested 10 people, including four women and the owner of the establishment, for allegedly holding a party in violation of Covid-19 restrictions. Police said a doctor running a multispecialty hospital in Ambegaon area, who was one of the organisers of the party, managed to escape.

According to police, a patrol team from Pune Rural Police, which was on a round at Golewadi village under Haveli police station’s jurisdiction, got information that a large group of people was holding a party at a resort in violation of Covid restrictions.

Police said a team raided the spot and found that the party had been organised without permission. The party had flashy lights and loud music, police added.

All the accused were booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to disobeying order from a public servant and acts resulting in the spread of infectious diseases.

In a similar raid at a village in Bhor taluka in the last week of May, police booked 13 people, including six women, who were alleged partying at a farmhouse in violation of Covid restrictions.