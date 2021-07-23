1 dead, 12 feared trapped in Satara landslide

At least 12 villagers are believed to be trapped under debris due to a landslide on Thursday night at Mirgaon village in western Maharashtra’s Satara district. As of late afternoon on Friday, only one body has been retrieved and efforts to locate others were underway, officials said.

“The landslide occurred late last night. At least 10 villagers were rescued and admitted to nearby PHC. Though we do not know the exact number as yet, we fear that at least 12 villagers are trapped under the debris and the slush after the landslide,” Satara district collector Shekhar Singh told The Indian Express, on Friday afternoon.

Singh said an NDRF team is carrying out the rescue operations along with the local administration. “The rescued people have been shifted to nearby PHC. Not just Mirgaon, other nearby villages have also been affected by the landslides following heavy rain in the area,” he said.

The officials said that the district’s western region has been receiving heavy rain and registered eight deaths with two persons missing. “Discharge of water is continuing from all the dams in the district. IMD has predicted that Satara will receive heavy rain in the next few days,” said the district administration officials.

The collectorate said because of heavy rain since Thursday, landslides occurred in Mirgaon, Ambeghar, Humbrali and Dokawle villages. In another incident in Kondwale village of Wai taluka, five houses have been buried under debris following a landslide. Two bodies have been recovered and 27 villagers have been rescued so far, officials said.

In the flooded Rengdi village of Javli taluka, two persons are missing and two bodies have been found.

The collectorate said in Mahabaleshwar taluka, 594 mm rain has been registered in the past 24 hours. “Several villages have been cut off as bridges and roads are under water,” said the officials.

Stating that houses and crops have suffered widespread damage in the torrential rain, the collectorate said one more additional NDRF team will reach the district to assist in the relief and rescue operation. The administration has appealed to the citizens not to venture out of their houses unless it is an emergency and stay away from flooded areas and overflowing rivers.

