1.31 lakh health workers, 39,904 senior citizens vaccinated in Pune, Satara and Solapur

In Pune, 30,053 senior citizens have been vaccinated so far. (Representational photo)

As many as 1.31 lakh healthcare workers have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus till March 6 in Pune circle, which includes the districts of Pune, Satara and Solapur.

Pune district has registered 71 per cent vaccinations with 80,543 healthcare workers getting the shots. In Solapur, 29,186 healthcare workers have been inoculated, while 21,031 of them have received shots in Satara.



So far, 581 minor adverse events have been reported, of which, 482 are from Pune district.



Apart from healthcare workers, 39,904 senior citizens have also received their first dose of the vaccine in these three districts. Of these, 30,053 are from Pune.





In the age group of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities, 6,599 people have received their first doses in Pune, Solapur and Satara.