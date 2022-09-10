1.2kg gold biscuits worth Rs 61L seized at Pune International Airport

GOLD BISCUITS worth over Rs 61 lakh were seized at Pune International Airport, officials from the customs department said on Friday. The biscuits, weighing nearly 1.2 kg were hidden under a seat on a flight that arrived from Dubai.

“On searching of Spicejet flight SG-52 that arrived at Pune International Airport from Dubai in the early hours on September 9, the customs officials recovered a pouch containing 10 gold biscuits, wrapped in a black plastic sheet. The biscuits were of 999.0 purity and weighed 1,166.40 gm valued at Rs 61.7 lakh. The pouch was found concealed under a passenger seat and the gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress,” a customs official said in a statement.

The seizure is the latest in the series of smuggling cases detected at the Pune International Airport.

On July 31, a passenger was intercepted based on profiling by the sleuths of the Air Intelligence Unit and after a detailed search, it was found that he was concealing 650 gm gold worth Rs 30.45 lakh in paste form inside his shoes.

Earlier on July 23, the customs officers at Pune Airport seized foreign currency equivalent to about Rs 32 lakh, which a group of passengers had attempted to smuggle.