scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

1.2kg gold biscuits worth Rs 61L seized at Pune International Airport

On July 31, a passenger was intercepted based on profiling by the sleuths of the Air Intelligence Unit and after a detailed search, it was found that he was concealing 650 gm gold worth Rs 30.45 lakh in paste form inside his shoes. 

Pune gold seized, Pune International Airport, gold biscuits seized at Pune International Airport, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsEarlier on July 23, the customs officers at Pune Airport seized foreign currency equivalent to about Rs 32 lakh, which a group of passengers had attempted to smuggle.

GOLD BISCUITS worth over Rs 61 lakh were seized at Pune International Airport, officials from the customs department said on Friday. The biscuits, weighing nearly 1.2 kg were hidden under a seat on a flight that arrived from Dubai.

“On searching of Spicejet flight SG-52 that arrived at Pune International Airport from Dubai in the early hours on September 9, the customs officials recovered a pouch containing 10 gold biscuits, wrapped in a black plastic sheet. The biscuits were of 999.0 purity and weighed 1,166.40 gm valued at Rs 61.7 lakh. The pouch was found concealed under a passenger seat and the gold was seized under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is under progress,” a customs official said in a statement.

The seizure is the latest in the series of smuggling cases detected at the Pune International Airport.

On July 31, a passenger was intercepted based on profiling by the sleuths of the Air Intelligence Unit and after a detailed search, it was found that he was concealing 650 gm gold worth Rs 30.45 lakh in paste form inside his shoes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
More from Pune

Earlier on July 23, the customs officers at Pune Airport seized foreign currency equivalent to about Rs 32 lakh, which a group of passengers had attempted to smuggle.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:53:44 pm
Next Story

Principal booked for making casteist remarks against student

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement