1.2 lakh commuters to get Rs 5.16 crore toll refund after 32-hour Mumbai-Pune Expressway traffic jam

A propylene gas tanker overturned near Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on February 3, triggering a traffic gridlock for over 32 hours, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded with little access to food, water, or other basic necessities. (File photo)

Around 1.2 lakh commuters who were stuck in the massive traffic jam on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on February 3 are set to receive toll refunds totalling Rs 5.16 crore, a Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officer said.

The refunds will be credited directly to commuters’ FASTag accounts within the coming week.

The chaos on the expressway began after a propylene gas tanker accident near Khopoli triggered a traffic gridlock for over 32 hours, leaving thousands of vehicles stranded with little access to food, water, or other basic necessities.

Despite orders being issued by MSRDC to halt toll collection following the mishap, it is learned that some toll deductions continued until the barriers were physically opened. The refunds will cover tolls collected on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the Pune-Bengaluru highway during this period.