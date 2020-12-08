1.10 lakh beneficiaries identified in district for Covid vaccine

At the Pune Municipal Corporation, the deadline for giving the names to the civic authorities has been extended to December 9. (Representational)

Pune district has identified 1.10 lakh beneficiaries, as part of the process of creating a database of healthcare workers, for administering the Covid-19 vaccine once it is available.

At a meeting of the Pune Covid-19 vaccination district task force, district Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh took stock of logistics for the distribution of the vaccine. He called for the inter-sectoral coordination.

Collation of data is being done at the district level and the database is being uploaded on the Co-Win platform, which will be used for individualised tracking of recipients, district health officials said.

The healthcare workers broadly include frontline workers, nurses and supervisors, medical officers, paramedical staff, support staff, medical students, scientists and research staff and other personnel.

Deshmukh said 827 vaccinators, including doctors and trained nurses, will be appointed for administering the intramuscular vaccine. “There are 185 ice lined refrigerators (with temperature 2-8 degrees Celsius) and 157 deep freezers (with temperature range up to -20 degrees Celsius; where frozen ice packs can be kept and prepared). After receiving instructions from the government, we have started training our staff,” Deshmukh added.

At the Pune Municipal Corporation, the deadline for giving the names to the civic authorities has been extended to December 9. “We have been able to register 43,000 healthcare workers for the database for vaccination,” Dr Amit Shah, immunisation officer with PMC, said, adding that organisations like the Indian Medical Association and others have been told to send names of doctors for getting registered to receive the vaccine.

Dr D N Patil, state immunisation officer, said that there were an approximate 4,100 cold chain points and apart from the state-level vaccine storage centre, there were nine regional vaccine centres with sufficient numbers of walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers.

