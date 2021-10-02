Pune health briefs: 1.05 crore vaccine doses administered in Pune district

Nearly 1.05 crore vaccine doses have been administered and 47% of the population have been vaccinated in the Pune district since the immunisation programme commenced in January this year. September saw the highest number of vaccinations with almost 25 lakh doses being administered. Whereas 18.78 lakh people were inoculated in August. The vaccination figures for June and July were 15.28 lakh and 17.81 lakh doses, respectively. In Pune Municipal Corporation area, 45.50 lakh vaccine doses have been administered while the number for Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was 19.66 lakh. Around 40.20 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the rural areas. The estimated number of beneficiaries in Pune district is 83.42 lakh, of which 85% have got their first dose.

Bal Shakti fund raiser for helping women, children with malnutrition

With child and maternal malnutrition contributing to 15% of the country’s total disease burden, Mealmile Nutrients LLP has partnered with ImpactGuru Foundation to start a fundraiser named Bal Shakti to raise Rs 40 lakh. This amount will be used to provide Mealmile Poshan Shakti (EDNS) sachets to 1 lakh women and children suffering from Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mealmile Nutrients LLP are the manufacturers of Energy Dense Nutritional Supplements (EDNS) known as Mealmile Poshan Shakti. EDNS is a 92g smooth, homogeneous and thick peanut paste containing 500 kcal of total energy. It is a proven prevention and cure of SAM produced according to the globally verified formula of UNICEF. It is available in a directly consumable sachet that can be used in combination with breastfeeding. The meal distribution will be done on World Food Day (October 16).

Campaign launched to create awareness on cleft surgeries for children

To mark the World Smile Day, the Himalaya Wellness Company launched its campaign, Ek Naveen Muskaan, in Maharashtra. The initiative, in partnership with Smile Train (NGO), aims at increasing awareness about cleft lip and palate – a facial birth anomaly. The campaign will also fund free life-saving cleft surgeries for children in need. In India, an estimated 35,000 infants are born with a cleft palate, and a vast majority do not have access to treatment due to a lack of awareness and stigma related to cleft. Despite the life-threatening risks it poses to children and their development, nutrition and speech, some children don’t receive any care. As part of the initiative, a toll-free Cleft Helpline number, 1800-103-8301, has been made available for people to enquire about cleft and avail free cleft treatment. Supporting the initiative, actor Atul Kulkarni said: “Ek Naveen Muskaan is a powerful initiative designed to bring smiles to thousands of children born with a cleft lip/palate and leading a life that can be altered with a simple surgery.” “Through our partnership with Smile Train India, we’ve helped families across the country by providing free cleft surgeries to their children in the past six years,” Rajesh Krishnamurthy, the business director (Consumer Products Division) of the Himalaya Wellness Company, said.