1.05 cr doses: 47% of Pune population now vaccinated

Nearly 1.05 crore vaccine doses have been administered and 47% of the population has been vaccinated in Pune district since the immunisation programme started in January this year.

September saw the highest number of vaccinations, with almost 25 lakh doses being administered, compared to 18.78 lakh people inoculated in August. The vaccination figures for June and July were 15.28 lakh and 17.81 lakh doses, respectively.

In Pune Municipal Corporation area, 45.5 lakh vaccine doses have been administered while the number for areas under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation was 19.66 lakh. Nearly 40.2 lakh vaccine doses have been administered in the rural areas.

The estimated number of beneficiaries in Pune district was 83.42 lakh, of which 85% have got their first dose.