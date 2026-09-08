Pune Metro to increase train frequency during peak hours this Ganeshotsav

Trains currently run every six minutes during peak hours — 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm — and every 10 minutes during the remaining operating hours. (Express File Photo)

Pune Metro will increase train frequency on its operational routes, Swargate–PCMC and Vanaz–Ramwadi, with trains running every five minutes during peak hours, down from the current six-minute interval during the Ganesh festival.

Pune Metro operates on two routes: the 17.5-km PCMC–Swargate corridor, with 14 stations and a 34-minute journey time, and the 14.5-km Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor, with 16 stations and a 37-minute journey time. Services run from 6 am to 11 pm on both routes.

Trains currently run every six minutes during peak hours — 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm — and every 10 minutes during the remaining operating hours.

“The trial run for increasing the frequency of trains on both routes is being done to cater to the increasing rush during the peak hours. Metro rail service has been witnessing rising footfall mainly during peak hours. Thus, the immediate solution is to increase train frequency to every five minutes during peak hours,” said Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, Public Relations Officer, Pune Metro.