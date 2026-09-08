Pune Metro to increase train frequency during peak hours this Ganeshotsav

Frequency on the PCMC–Swargate and Vanaz–Ramwadi corridors will increase from six to five minutes as ridership rises.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneSep 8, 2026 02:00 PM IST
Pune Metro train frequency, Pune Metro, Pune Metro frequency, Pune Metro peak hours, Pune Metro, Swargate PCMC Metro, Vanaz Ramwadi Metro, Pune Metro timings, Pune Metro Line 3, Pune Metro Line 4, Ganeshotsav Pune Metro, Pune Metro latest update, Pune news, Indian Express newsTrains currently run every six minutes during peak hours — 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm — and every 10 minutes during the remaining operating hours. (Express File Photo)
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Pune Metro will increase train frequency on its operational routes, Swargate–PCMC and Vanaz–Ramwadi, with trains running every five minutes during peak hours, down from the current six-minute interval during the Ganesh festival.

Pune Metro operates on two routes: the 17.5-km PCMC–Swargate corridor, with 14 stations and a 34-minute journey time, and the 14.5-km Vanaz–Ramwadi corridor, with 16 stations and a 37-minute journey time. Services run from 6 am to 11 pm on both routes.

Trains currently run every six minutes during peak hours — 8 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm — and every 10 minutes during the remaining operating hours.

Also Read | Despite safety clearance, Pune metro line 3 awaits CMO’s reply for inauguration

“The trial run for increasing the frequency of trains on both routes is being done to cater to the increasing rush during the peak hours. Metro rail service has been witnessing rising footfall mainly during peak hours. Thus, the immediate solution is to increase train frequency to every five minutes during peak hours,” said Chandrashekhar Tambavekar, Public Relations Officer, Pune Metro.

“It will be started during the Ganesh festival and then will be extended as per the need after that,” Tambavekar added.

Six-coach trains

Tambavekar said the extension of the metro rail network is expected to increase ridership, adding that Pune Metro has begun introducing six-coach trains to replace the existing three-coach trains and accommodate future commuters.

Pune Metro stations have been developed to accommodate the six-coach metro trains, so introducing them will be easy after making the necessary changes to the signalling system.

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Work on extending both existing corridors has begun. The 4.4-km PCMC–Nigdi extension, with four stations, is expected to become operational next year, while work on the 5.46-km underground Swargate–Katraj extension has recently begun.

Also Read | Meet the rural Maharashtra women set to steer Pune Metro

All approvals have been received for the 25.52-km Line 4 from Kharadi to Khadakwasla, comprising 22 stations, as well as the 6.12-km spur line from Nal Stop to Manikbaug via Warje, with six stations.

“The Pune metro is all set to start the development work for Line 4 soon after the funding is raised through loans for the implementation of the project,” said a metro officer.

Meanwhile, operations on Metro Line 3, connecting Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar, have been delayed despite receiving clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Authorities said they have sent the inauguration proposal to the state government, and the line will open once approval is received.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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