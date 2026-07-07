Four dead, one missing in Pune as 48 hrs of rain wreaks havoc, causes landslides

Rainfall exceeding 65 mm was recorded in 27 revenue circles across the district, with Maval taluka recording the highest rainfall at 237.3 mm.

At least 22 landslides occurred in Pune district due to excessive rainfall over the past 48 hours, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said on Sunday evening.

Four people have died, one person was washed away, and over 20 have been injured in rain-related incidents across the district. Nine roads in rural parts of the district have also been closed due to the landslides and are expected to remain shut on July 7 as well, Dudi said.

Three people were killed after a landslide struck a house in Patan village, Mulshi. Construction worker Sunil Baitha died in Pimpri Chinchwad after a retaining wall collapsed at a construction site, injuring another worker.