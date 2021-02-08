Pune education briefs –– February 8

The Department of Philosophy at Savitribai Phule Pune University has organized a Gurudev Ranade Endowment Lecture Series through a Zoom meeting on February 8thand 9th between 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Fellowship opportunity

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute has called for applications by March 15 for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar National Research Fellowship (BANRF) from research scholars belonging to the scheduled castes of Maharashtra who are registered for regular and full-time PhD. The conditions are that the applicant should be registered in the top 100 universities of 2019 rank by NIRF, they must have their PhD registration between January 1st, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Further details are available on the website, https://barti.maharashtra.gov.in or candidates can email fellowship.information@gmail.com. Helpline numbers are 020-26333330/263333339

Lecture Series

The Department of Philosophy at Savitribai Phule Pune University has organized a Gurudev Ranade Endowment Lecture Series through a Zoom meeting on February 8thand 9th between 11.30am to 12.30pm. The speaker is Prof Godabarisha Mishra, former head, department of philosophy at University of Madras, Chennai and the chairperson is Prof Sadanand More, former head, department of philosophy, SPPU. The lecture on February 8th is on ‘Understanding Upanishads: An Introduction’ and lecture on February 9th is ‘Prof Ranade’s Contribution to Upanisadic Thought’.

MoU for on-field training in first ever mountaineering course

Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM) signs the MoU with Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), one of the premium mountaineering institutes in India for conducting high altitude training for students enrolling for Diploma in Mountaineering and Allied Sports, jointly conducted by GGIM and Savitribai Phule Pune University. The course consists rigorous mountaineering training in Sahyadris and Himalayas as well. The high-altitude training in Himalayas will now be conducted by Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi.

