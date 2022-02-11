Campus Watch: Why several top city schools switched from SSC board

Amid the ongoing admissions for the upcoming academic year across city schools, parents’ groups on social media have come alive with discussions and arguments over making the right choice of schools for their children.

With school education increasingly becoming a status symbol and the growing preference of parents for a creative curriculum, the state board-affiliated schools are fast losing their charm as is evident from the discussions.

“When I filled up a form for an SSC school where I studied from, my family and friends told me I am making a mistake as the state board is now outdated and their schools do not have the kind of facilities or activities that schools of other boards provide. Since the fees are higher there, they have all sorts of co-curricular activities and facilities like smart classrooms. With so many CBSE and ICSE schools opened up, they said I will be doing injustice to my child,” said Seema Patki, a resident of Camp who is seeking admission in nursery class for her daughter.

While Patki has stood her ground, many parents have now started moving away from the state board schools, which in turn is now sparking off a trend in many old and established Maharashtra state board schools to switch boards to either CBSE or ICSE.

Established in 1992, Seva Sadan English Medium School, needs no introduction having churned out 100 per cent results batch after batch. Despite its popularity and long waiting lists for admissions, around five years ago, the management decided to switch over from the SSC board to the CBSE board.

Principal Radhika Ogale said, “Honestly, the curriculum attracted us. CBSE’s way of looking at it grabbed our attention. The NCERT syllabus is a little more advanced than the state board and yet their textbooks are very simple to understand. Students can even self-study. Besides, there is a lot of scope for teachers to experiment and teach the same subjects in a different manner.”

Ogale added, “For many years we didn’t switch because I give a lot of importance to social science and history. In NCERT textbooks, it’s about Mughal invasions whereas state board textbooks teach local history like Shivaji Maharaj which according to us is very important. We were initially sceptical but then eventually decided to switch over.”

After 40 years of being affiliated to the Maharashtra state board, Dr Kalmadi Shamarao High School switched over to the CBSE board in 2019.

Principal Pallavi Naik said that a more proactive and technology-driven board was one of the reasons for the switch besides the curriculum. “The curriculum is more experiential. We are seeing changes in both students and teachers. Students are having fun with the creative and hands on learning format,” she said.

Another important factor she said was the ease of communication with the board. “The system is more streamlined. You send an email to them and whether it’s a yes or no, you get an immediate reply,” she added.

Anvit Pathak, director, The Millennium National School, which switched over to the CBSE board in 2014-2015, also echoed the same sentiment.

“The circulars issued by CBSE drew my attention first and it showed their commitment to quality improvement in schools. It seemed like a more involved board. There was also a perception then that students from CBSE schools do better at the national entrance tests since the syllabus is NCERT and subject committee experts are on paper setting too but now we have the National Testing Agency,” Pathak said.

The director added, “For us though, one of the main reasons was our students. When students of Class X passed and sought admission to Class XI in our school, they had to go through a centralised admission process because we were affiliated to the HSC board and the school is allowed only a minimum in-house quota. In the CBSE board now, our students can continue to learn without having to switch.”

However, in the past, in some of the city schools which had proposed switching over to the CBSE board, there were widespread protests by parents over the anticipation that the fees might increase exponentially.

Naik and Ogale both admitted that there was a difference in the fee structure but said it increased by less than 20 per cent. And while a section of the parents did express their dissatisfaction initially, said Ogale, later everyone came on board.

Pathak on the other hand said it was a perception that CBSE schools charge higher fees. “When we got affiliated, we realised it wasn’t the board which charges astronomical affiliation charges that fees have to be increased. Even teachers’ salaries are asked to be paid as per the state norms. Yes, but they are strict about their teacher to student ratio and certain infrastructural facilities. Luckily at our school, we already maintained it so there wasn’t much difference in the fees while switching over,” he said.