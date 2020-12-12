Probe Saradha accused’s claims against me, Suvendu urges CBI

TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari has questioned the timing and motive of the letter (file)

Dissident Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), appealing the agency to conduct a detailed inquiry into Saradha chit fund case accused Sudipta Sen’s allegations against him. He asked why the letter had been written at a time of his public fallout with the party leadership.

Sen, who was arrested by the police in connection with the case in 2013, wrote to the CBI on December 1, accusing Adhikari of taking Rs 6 crore from him. The businessman also accused other leaders such as Mukul Roy (BJP), Sujan Chakraborty (CPM), Biman Bose (CPM) and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) of accepting money, ranging from Rs 2 crore to Rs 9 crore, from him, suggesting that proceeds from the scam went to these leaders. In the letter, Sen said he was pained to see those who took the money were “now joining the BJP”, and asked the CBI to investigate the matter.

Questioning the timing of the letter, and dismissing the allegations, Adhikari wrote on Thursday, “Needless to state that apart from politicians from the Opposition parties in West Bengal, I have been also named in such purported letter that was purportedly written at a time when I just resigned from the Cabinet as the Irrigation and Waterways Minister, West Bengal; Water Resources Investigation and Development Minister, West Bengal and Transport Minister, West Bengal. It is relevant to state that I resigned from the Cabinet on 27.11.2020 and the said letter purportedly written on 01.12.2020.”

He added, “As your good office is investigating this widespread scam meticulously, it is humbly requested that your good office may also kindly take into consideration such a letter purportedly written by the said Sudipta Sen and immediately look into every aspect of the letter, including backdrop and the prevailing circumstances at the time of writing thereof.”

The rebel Trinamool Congress leader further claimed that the “sequence of the events narrated” confirm his “genuine apprehension that there exists suspicious circumstances behind the writing of such a letter by the accused Sudipta Sen”. Adhikari said the letter might have been written “under duress and influence of jail authorities and in connivance with very influential

persons”.

Adhikari said, “There is a very well-founded apprehension that the said author of the letter is either being influenced or on the contrary holding back information apropos the said scam.”

