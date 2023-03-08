Priyanka Gandhi’s PA booked for ‘misbehaving’ with Bigg Boss celebrity Archana Gautam

The Meerut police in Uttar Pradesh have booked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s personal assistant for allegedly misbehaving with Bigg Boss celebrity Archana Gautam at a Congress convention held in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on February 26, officials said.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Sandeep Singh based on a complaint lodged by Archana’s father Gautam Budh on Tuesday.

Gautam Budh alleged that Singh had not only used casteist remarks against his daughter but also forced her to leave the venue when she requested to meet Priyanka Gandhi, who is the Congress party’s in-charge for West UP, during the convention. He said Singh did not allow his daughter to go to the podium to greet the leader.

Sources said that Archana’s family had been trying to lodge the FIR against Sandeep Singh for the past one week but they were not being treated well by the officials at the area police station. “I made an appeal on my Twitter handle to higher officials in Meerut and also tagged the UP Chief Minister’s portal on the issue. The FIR was lodged at Partapur police station after the intervention of the higher officials,” said Gautam Budh.

The actor had contested the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Meerut’s Hastinapur constituency.

“We have lodged the FIR at the Partapur police station. But since the incident has happened at Chhattisgarh, the case will be shifted to that state for further action. Archana’s father has given us his complaint and we lodged the FIR. But now the onus will be on the Chhattisgarh police to ensure justice to his daughter,” Rohit Singh Sajwan, the SSP Meerut, told The Indian Express.

The police have registered a case against Sandeep Singh under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Archana was picked by Priyanka Gandhi to contest against the two-time BJP MLA from Hastinapur, Dinesh Khatik, in the UP assembly polls. Archana has also been an alumnus of the Meerut Institute of Technology (MIT). The institute honoured Archana after she came fourth in the Bigg Boss contest last month.

“I will make sure that Sandeep Singh gets the punishment for the treatment he had given to me at the Congress convention. I am not afraid of anyone,” she told reporters in Meerut.