Priyanka Gandhi ‘excellent choice’ for Congress president: Captain Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Monday that Priyanka Gandhi would be an “excellent choice” for the post of Congress president.

“.@priyankagandhi is an excellent choice for the next @INCIndia president who would enjoy all-round support. Agree with @ShashiTharoor that her natural charisma would galvanise & rally the workers and voters alike. Hope the CWC decides on it soon,” Amarinder tweeted on July 29.

Earlier in the day, ANI had quoted the Punjab CM as telling reporters in Chandigarh: “Priyanka will be the perfect choice to take over the party’s reins, but it all depends on the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which alone is authorised to make a decision in the matter.”

Amarinder’s endorsement of Priyanka comes a day after his party colleague and Thiruvananthapuram MP, Shashi Tharoor, said she had a “natural charisma” prompting comparisons with her grandmother Indira Gandhi, which could certainly “galvanise and rally party workers and voters alike”.

Tharoor, however, added: “But at the same time…Rahul Gandhi’s statement that no member from the Gandhi family should replace him, seems to rule this option out. It is really for the Gandhi family to decide where they collectively stand on this issue.”

Priyanka Gandhi recently hit national headlines when she was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on July 19 while on her way to meet the Sonbhadra massacre victims. She managed to meet them a day later, and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased. The amount was handed over to the victims’ family members on July 27.