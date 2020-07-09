Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI probe into Vikas Dubey’s arrest

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File)

Hours after gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Thursday demanded a CBI probe into his arrest to ascertain the facts about the “grant of protection” to the gangster.

Priyanka came down heavily on Yogi Aditynath-led UP government, accusing it of “complete failure” in handling the Kanpur ambush case and arresting Dubey, the main accused who fled after killing eight police officers in Kanpur.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has completely failed in acting with alacrity in the ghastly Kanpur massacre. Despite an alert, the gangster reaching Ujjain exposes the chinks in security and points to collusion,” Priyanka said on Twitter.

The Congress leader alleged “no action” on the part of the police on a three-month-old letter and Dubey’s name not appearing in the list of noted criminals indicated that his strings were attached with high-ups.

“The Uttar Pradesh government should conduct a CBI probe to ascertain all facts and bring out the links of protection to him,” Priyanka said.

Dubey was arrested along with two accomplices on Thursday morning from the famous Mahakal temple in Ujjain. After the dramatic arrest, Dubey will now be brought to Uttar Pradesh.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday. Dubey had been absconding since then.

