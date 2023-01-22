scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Priyanka Agarwal: A true nature lover and enthusiastic wildlife photographer

Wildlife photography is so much more than just technical details . Now a days it goes well beyond it due to morden cameras .

Priyanka Agarwal
Listen to this article
Priyanka Agarwal: A true nature lover and enthusiastic wildlife photographer
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Priyanka Agarwal is an amateur photographer and wildlife enthusiast who is very fond of living in tents and places unfolded in nature.

Wildlife photography is so much more than just technical details. Nowadays it goes well beyond it due to modern cameras. Photography is a skill that has to be crystal clear showcasing the true lifestyle of wild animals. Wildlife waits for no one, hence you have to be always prepared. As soon as u get into the desired location, take your whole setup out ready to capture short beautiful moments of nature.

Often we are tempted to click immediately. Rather one should slow down and wait for animals to come in their static natural behavior, which will lead to candid pics and moments. Wildlife photography must be natural and more of their behavior living in the moment than just a shot to be shot.

By following all these essential tips and tricks Priyanka Agarwal has flourished in her photography skills. Her natural clicks are what attracts the audience the most. Her travel content and excellent cinematography skills have created a buzz among individuals.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
UPSC Key- January 24, 2023: Know about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Trans ...
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times

A keen photographer with the depth of feeling, not the depth of field is Priyanka Agarwal.

First published on: 22-01-2023 at 23:06 IST
Next Story

Brij Bhushan asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close