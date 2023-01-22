Priyanka Agarwal: A true nature lover and enthusiastic wildlife photographer

Priyanka Agarwal is an amateur photographer and wildlife enthusiast who is very fond of living in tents and places unfolded in nature.

Wildlife photography is so much more than just technical details. Nowadays it goes well beyond it due to modern cameras. Photography is a skill that has to be crystal clear showcasing the true lifestyle of wild animals. Wildlife waits for no one, hence you have to be always prepared. As soon as u get into the desired location, take your whole setup out ready to capture short beautiful moments of nature.

Often we are tempted to click immediately. Rather one should slow down and wait for animals to come in their static natural behavior, which will lead to candid pics and moments. Wildlife photography must be natural and more of their behavior living in the moment than just a shot to be shot.

By following all these essential tips and tricks Priyanka Agarwal has flourished in her photography skills. Her natural clicks are what attracts the audience the most. Her travel content and excellent cinematography skills have created a buzz among individuals.

A keen photographer with the depth of feeling, not the depth of field is Priyanka Agarwal.