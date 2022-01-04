Previous governments used to withdraw cases against terrorists: Yogi Adityanath

Attacking the Samajawadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that the previous governments used to withdraw cases against terrorists and that the law and order situation in the state was in a bad shape but the present Bharatiya Janata Party government has a “zero tolerance policy towards criminals and anti-social elements”.

“Pehle ki sarkarein atankwadion ke mukadme vapas lene ka kaam karti thi, humari sarkar unko thokne ka kaam karti hai. Hum atankwadiyon ko thokne ke liye ATS ka centre bana rahe hain. (Cases against terrorists used to be withdrawn by previous governments but our government shoots them. We are opening this ATS Training Centre to finish off terrorists),” said the UP CM Yogi Adityanath while addressing a meeting after laying the foundation stone of an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Training Centre at Saharanpur’s Deoband on Tuesday.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated several projects in Aligarh. The CM inaugurated projects worth Rs 199 crores during the day.

Yogi said that the previous governments did not even like to discuss about crime control or the ATS but it was because of the zero tolerance policy of his government towards the criminals and anti-social elements.

“The change (in governance) is visible to all of you. It is because of our policy (of zero tolerance) that there had not been a single riot in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP rule of nearly five years. The criminals now know that if they indulge in nefarious activities in my government, the consequences will be borne out by their seven generations,” said the UP CM.

Reacting to recent statement of Akhilesh Yadav, where he spoke about constructing Ram Temple if his government was in power and regarding Krishna coming to his dreams and telling him that he will form the next government in the state and establish Ram Rajya, Adityanath said that even Krishna is cursing “babua” (Akhilesh Yadav) in his dreams for ordering to fire on Ram Bhakts in Ayodhya during their government, engineering riots in Muzaffarnagar and creating havoc at Jawahar Bagh and Kosi Kalan.

“Ab to Bhagvan Sri Krishna bhi babua (Akhilesh) ko sapne me kos rahein hain ki nalayko ab toh maafi maang lo, jab sarkar tumahari thi tab to Ram Mandir ka nirman nahi kiya, tab Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev ke liye kuch nahi kar paye. Unko bhagwan Krishna se matlab nahi tha, who Kansa ke upasak they. (Even Lord Krishna is cursing SP’s Babua in his dreams to tender an apology since they could not construct Ram Temple, they did nothing for Mathura,Gokul, Barsana or Vrindavan during their regime. They had nothing to do with Krishna, they are followers of Kansa),” said Adityanath.

“The opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are even better than the chameleons in changing colours as per the atmosphere. When these opposition leaders saw that all bottlenecks for construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been removed, they are know singing the Ram tune to win hearts of the people,” said Adityanath.