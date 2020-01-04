President accepts Allahabad University V-C’s resignation

Kovind also gave the HRD Ministry his approval to probe allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against Hangloo, according to the press statement. Kovind also gave the HRD Ministry his approval to probe allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against Hangloo, according to the press statement.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday accepted Allahabad University (AU) Vice-Chancellor Rattan Lal Hangloo’s resignation.

Hangloo had resigned on December 31 and had a year left in his term. He is the third head of a central university appointed during Smriti Irani’s stint as HRD Minister who either quit or was fired before completing his term.

“The senior-most professor of the university shall perform the duties of the office of vice-chancellor of the University of Allahabad till the regular vice-chancellor is appointed or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the press release states.

Kovind also gave the HRD Ministry his approval to probe allegations of financial, academic and administrative irregularities against Hangloo, according to the press statement. UGC Chairman D P Singh will head the inquiry committee and V-C of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Prakash Mani Tripathi and V-C of Gujarat Central University Rama Shankar Dubey are its other members.

