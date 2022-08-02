scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Potholes pop up on Dera Bassi-Ramgarh road, causes nightmares for motorists

Locals claimed that almost daily motorists passing the area have a tough time, with two-wheeler riders often losing balance and ending up injured in the process.

By: Express News Service | Mohali |
Updated: August 3, 2022 3:34:44 am
The Dera Bassi-Ramgarh link road is prone to movement of heavy vehicles due to the presence of a crusher zone area in Dera Bassi. (Express/Representational)

A stretch of pothole-ridden road on the link road between Dera Bassi and Ramgarh have been giving motorists nightmares for the past fortnight or so.

Locals claimed that almost daily motorists passing the area have a tough time, with two-wheeler riders often losing balance and ending up injured in the process. Residents said that though they have tried filling up the potholes on the road multiple times using sand and gravel on their own, but the patchwork never lasts long and gives way under the pressure of heavy vehicles.

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Dafarpur village, said, “This is the last road of Mohali district, it touches Panchkula in Haryana. The road is in a dilapidated condition for the last one month, with potholes emerging a fortnight ago. Cheap and sub-standard material was used in road construction. We did get in touch with the concerned officials, but all in vain.”

“The potholes are on one side of the road. But it troubles motorists on the other side as well as drivers of trucks, buses and other heavy vehicles, in order to avoid the potholed stretch, prefer to take the wrong side, thereby choking vehicular flow in the process,” Manoj Sharma, a local shopkeeper at Dafarpur, said.

The Dera Bassi-Ramgarh link road is prone to movement of heavy vehicles due to the presence of a crusher zone area in Dera Bassi. Thousands of trucks loaded with sand, gravel enter Punjab from Haryana and vice-versa everyday, through the link road.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 11:15:52 pm

