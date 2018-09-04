Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
Police in a tizzy after rats trigger bank alarm in UP’s Shamli district

The rodents accidentally breached the alarm system at a branch of the Indian Bank Monday, making the siren go off, police said.

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Published: September 4, 2018 10:57:50 am
Police in a tizzy after rats trigger bank alarm in UP's Shamli district

Rats in a bank in Shamli district made its burglar alarm go off, throwing police and authorities in a tizzy. The rodents accidentally breached the alarm system at a branch of the Indian Bank Monday, making the siren go off, police said.

They said there were no bank officials present, as it was a holiday on account of Janmashtami.

Local residents informed the branch manager and police, who rushed to the spot, Circle Officer Ashok Kumar said.

Nothing suspicious was found in the bank, barring some rats running around near the alarm system, Kumar said.

