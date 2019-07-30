Toggle Menu
Pilibhit: 5-year-old hides in ice cream truck playing hide-and-seek, dies

Police said the incident took place on Monday in Kalinagar.

No FIR was registered in the matter. (Photo for representation)

A five-year-old boy died after he hid inside an ice cream trolley while playing hide-and-seek with his friends and couldn’t get out, police said.

The incident took place on Monday in Kalinagar town under Madhotanda police station.

According to Madhotanda Station House Officer Umesh Singh, the boy was playing with his friends on Monday afternoon when he hid inside an ice cream trolley. The lid of the chamber got locked, and the boy asphyxiated inside.

After he did not turn up for some time, his family members started searching for him, and his body was found inside the ice cream trolley parked near his house.

SHO Singh said no FIR was registered in the matter, as the boy’s father, Ajay Gupta, only lodged a mishap report and did not file a complaint.

