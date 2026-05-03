Woman gangraped after train forced to stop in Bihar; 10 detained

The incident was reported between Bela and Chakand railway stations. The woman, a resident of another district, had been travelling by train on Friday to visit her relatives.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaMay 3, 2026 07:53 PM IST
bihar train gangrapePolice said that four people, who were allegedly waiting nearby, then forcibly took her to a secluded location. (File image)
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A young woman was allegedly gangraped along the Gaya–Patna railway section in Bihar, with police initiating a probe and detaining several suspects for questioning, officials said.

The incident was reported between Bela and Chakand railway stations. The woman, a resident of another district, had been travelling by train on Friday to visit her relatives.

According to the police, some unidentified men pulled the emergency chain, forcing the train to stop. The woman subsequently got off the train under circumstances that are yet to be clarified.

Police said that four people, who were allegedly waiting nearby, then forcibly took her to a secluded location. “Taking advantage of the isolated area and darkness, the accused committed the crime and fled,” an official said, referring to initial findings of the investigation.

The woman later informed local residents about the incident and subsequently alerted the police.

On receiving the information, a police team launched a search operation in the area. Police said around 10 people have been detained on suspicion and are being questioned as part of the probe.

“An FIR was registered Saturday against unidentified persons based on the survivor’s written complaint. A forensic team was also called to the scene to collect evidence,” an official said, adding that the case is being treated with seriousness, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

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