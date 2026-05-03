Woman gangraped after train forced to stop in Bihar; 10 detained

Police said that four people, who were allegedly waiting nearby, then forcibly took her to a secluded location. (File image)

A young woman was allegedly gangraped along the Gaya–Patna railway section in Bihar, with police initiating a probe and detaining several suspects for questioning, officials said.

The incident was reported between Bela and Chakand railway stations. The woman, a resident of another district, had been travelling by train on Friday to visit her relatives.

According to the police, some unidentified men pulled the emergency chain, forcing the train to stop. The woman subsequently got off the train under circumstances that are yet to be clarified.

Police said that four people, who were allegedly waiting nearby, then forcibly took her to a secluded location. “Taking advantage of the isolated area and darkness, the accused committed the crime and fled,” an official said, referring to initial findings of the investigation.