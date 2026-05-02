After 2 decades at Aney Marg, Nitish moves to new address — closer to an old rival

Amid a huddle of officials, aides and police, former chief minister Nitish Kumar slipped into his waiting white sedan. His belongings had already been sent ahead and, after emotional farewells to staff, Nitish and his son Nishant headed to his new address — 7 Circular Road.

On Friday, the Bihar Chief Minister’s official residence at 1, Aney Marg bade its longest-serving occupant goodbye, after Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar vacated it following his move to the Rajya Sabha. For the residence and its staff, the shift marks a significant change: barring the brief nine-month tenure of Jitan Ram Manjhi, Aney Marg has been synonymous with Nitish for nearly two decades.

Nitish first moved into Aney Marg in April 2006, months after becoming chief minister, after his predecessor Rabri Devi vacated it following the “inauspicious” month of Kharmas. He briefly left in May 2014 after installing Manjhi as chief minister following JD(U)’s poor general election performance, but returned to the bungalow in February 2015.

It was Lalu Prasad who first earmarked 1 Aney Marg — named after former Bihar governor, Sanskrit scholar and Constituent Assembly member Madhav Srihari Aney — as the official chief minister’s residence after taking office in 1990. Originally two separate houses, one occupied by then Assembly Speaker Radha Nandan Jha, the properties were later merged into the present estate.

During his tenure, Kumar set up a chief minister’s secretariat within the premises and conducted most official work from there. While some key bureaucrats from his tenure, including Anupam Kumar, have moved on central deputation, his long-time adviser and retired IAS officer Dipak Kumar remains.

The new Circular Road residence lies just behind the old bungalow, but also close to his political rival Lalu Prasad Yadav’s home. Nitish will settle into the new house — and his new role — with his personal staff and security detail, including close associate Harendra Singh.

Kumar took particular care to move his extensive collection of books, sources said. “We started the process about three weeks ago,” a source from the CM House said. “As Nitish Kumar had already lived at 7 Circular Road after his 2014 resignation, the house was readied as per his instructions. A stickler for rules, he had ordered the shift well before he formally resigned.”

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His successor and new chief minister, Samrat Choudhary — currently staying at the deputy CM’s residence at 5 Deshratna Marg — is expected to move into the official residence within a month.