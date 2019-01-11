‘Will aptly decide modalities of 10% quota in Bihar govt jobs’

Bihar JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh said Friday that the state government would take “appropriate decision” with regard to implementing 10 per cent quota for upper castes in state government jobs.

“The entire proposal (in the form of Bill giving 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections among general category) is yet to come. The state government would take an appropriate decision with regard to the implementation of 10 per cent quota in state government jobs,” Singh told reporters here.

The Parliament on Wednesday passed the Constitution Amendment Bill giving 10 per cent quota in education and employment to economically weaker sections among the general category. While speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Singh said Bihar has already taken initiatives in this regard.

The Bihar JD(U) chief said that the then Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur gave three per cent reservation in 1977 to economically weaker sections among the upper castes in the state. Singh said that it was his party leader Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) national president, who set up a commission for upper castes. Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, also urged everyone to participate in ‘Makar Sankranti’ celebrations on January 14 at his residence.

Asked whether he would also extend an invitation to Tejashwi Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi for the event, he said “if invitation will be sent, then it will be sent to both of them. But so far I have not talked to any leader on phone. Once I have a telephonic talk with them, I will let you (media) know (about sending invitations to them)”. Earlier, RJD leader Jageshwar Rai, along with 400 supporters from Vaishali district, joined the JD(U) in the presence of Singh and other leaders.

Rai had unsuccessfully contested 2010 Assembly polls on RJD ticket in 2010 from Mahua Assembly seat in Vaishali. Singh welcomed Rai and said that his entry would help further strengthen the party especially in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur districts where he is quite popular.